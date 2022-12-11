Tonight: Junior Eurovision 2022 live from Yerevan

Armenia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani December 11, 2022

Good evening Europe, this is Yerevan calling! We are travelling all the way to the majestic Armenian capital today for the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 16 nations will be battling for the coveted Grand Prix during tonight’s show, only one of them will be crowned the winner of the evening! AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster,  and the EBU have prepared an exciting and entertaining show full of surprises for our tiny tots!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at 16:00 CET  via the following channels:

About the Show

The 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan and will be hosted by Iveta Mukuchyan, Garik Papoyan, and Karina Ignatyan.

Rosa Linn (Armenia 2022) will the special guests performing during the show

11 former Junior Eurovision winners will be gracing the show and will perform during the interval of the competition:

  • Bzikebi (Georgia 2008)
  • Ralf Mackenbach (Netherlands 2009)
  • Vladimir Arzumanyan (Armenia 2010)
  • Candy Music (Georgia 2011)
  • Gaia Cauchi (Malta 2013)
  • Vincenzo Cantiello (Italy 2014)
  • Destiny Chukunyere (Malta 2015)
  • Mariam Mamadashvili (Georgia 2016)
  • Viki Gabor (Poland 2019)
  • Valentina (France 2020)
  • Malèna (Armenia 2021)

The show will be produced by AMPTV under the baton of  David Tseryuvan (Armenian Head of Delegation at ESC).

The Participating Countries

 

  1.   Netherlands: Luna – La Festa
  2.   Poland: Laura – To The Moon
  3.   Kazakhstan: David Charlin – Jer-Ana (Mother Earth)
  4.   Malta: Gaia Gambuzza – Diamonds In The Skies
  5.   Italy: Chanel Dilecta – BLA BLA BLA
  6.   France: Lissandro – Oh Maman!
  7.   Albania: Kejtlin Gjata – Pakëz Diell
  8.   Georgia: Mariam Bigvava – I Believe
  9.   Ireland: Sophie Lennon – Solas
  10.   North Macedonia: Lara feat. Jovan & Irina – Životot E Pred Mene
  11.   Spain: Carlos Higes – Señorita
  12.   United Kingdom: Freya Skye – Lose My Head
  13.   Portugal: Nicolas Alves – Anos 70
  14.   Serbia: Katarina Savić – Svet Bez Granica
  15.   Armenia: Nare – DANCE!
  16.   Ukraine: Zlata Dziunka – Nezlamna (Unbreakable)

Source: Junior Eurovision/ EBU
Photo credit: EBU

