Croatia: HRT unveils the DORA 2023 competing acts

Croatia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani December 9, 2022 2:24 pm 19 views

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing acts at the forthcoming Croatian national selection of Dora 2023.

A total of 18 acts will compete at the 2023 Croatian national final- Dora 2023 which is scheduled to be held on Saturday 18 February. HRT received 196 entries for Dora 2023, a special committee selected the competing entries.

The competing acts

  • Damir Kedžo – Angels and Demons
  • Meri Andraković – Bye Bye Blonde 
  • Martha May – Distance
  • Tajana Belina – Dom 
  • Đana – Free fallin’
  • Boris Štrok – Grijeh
  • Maja GrgićI still live
  • Patricia Gasparini – I will wait
  • Krešo i Kisele Kiše – Kme kme
  • Eni Jurišić – Kreni dalje
  • The Splitters – Lost and Found
  • Yogi – Love at first sight
  • Let 3 – Mama šč!
  • Detour – Master blaster
  • Hana Mašić – Nesreća
  • Harmonija Disonance – Nevera (Lei, lei)
  • Barbara Munjas – Putem snova
  • Top of the Pops ft. Mario 5reković – Putovanje

Damir Kendzo is back in Dora, he was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020, but the contest got cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Source: HRT
Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts