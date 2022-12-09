Croatia: HRT unveils the DORA 2023 competing acts

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing acts at the forthcoming Croatian national selection of Dora 2023.

A total of 18 acts will compete at the 2023 Croatian national final- Dora 2023 which is scheduled to be held on Saturday 18 February. HRT received 196 entries for Dora 2023, a special committee selected the competing entries.

The competing acts

Damir Kedžo – Angels and Demons

– Angels and Demons Meri Andraković – Bye Bye Blonde

– Bye Bye Blonde Martha May – Distance

– Distance Tajana Belina – Dom

– Dom Đana – Free fallin’

– Free fallin’ Boris Štrok – Grijeh

– Grijeh Maja Grgić – I still live

– I still live Patricia Gasparini – I will wait

– I will wait Krešo i Kisele Kiše – Kme kme

– Kme kme Eni Jurišić – Kreni dalje

– Kreni dalje The Splitters – Lost and Found

– Lost and Found Yogi – Love at first sight

– Love at first sight Let 3 – Mama šč!

– Mama šč! Detour – Master blaster

– Master blaster Hana Mašić – Nesreća

– Nesreća Harmonija Disonance – Nevera (Lei, lei)

– Nevera (Lei, lei) Barbara Munjas – Putem snova

– Putem snova Top of the Pops ft. Mario 5reković – Putovanje

Damir Kendzo is back in Dora, he was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020, but the contest got cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU