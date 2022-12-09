Croatia: HRT unveils the DORA 2023 competing acts

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the competing acts at the forthcoming Croatian national selection of Dora 2023.
A total of 18 acts will compete at the 2023 Croatian national final- Dora 2023 which is scheduled to be held on Saturday 18 February. HRT received 196 entries for Dora 2023, a special committee selected the competing entries.
The competing acts
- Damir Kedžo – Angels and Demons
- Meri Andraković – Bye Bye Blonde
- Martha May – Distance
- Tajana Belina – Dom
- Đana – Free fallin’
- Boris Štrok – Grijeh
- Maja Grgić – I still live
- Patricia Gasparini – I will wait
- Krešo i Kisele Kiše – Kme kme
- Eni Jurišić – Kreni dalje
- The Splitters – Lost and Found
- Yogi – Love at first sight
- Let 3 – Mama šč!
- Detour – Master blaster
- Hana Mašić – Nesreća
- Harmonija Disonance – Nevera (Lei, lei)
- Barbara Munjas – Putem snova
- Top of the Pops ft. Mario 5reković – Putovanje
Damir Kendzo is back in Dora, he was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020, but the contest got cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Source: HRT
Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU
