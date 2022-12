A total of 16 countries partook in the competition with France walking away with the coveted trophy.

The show was hosted by Iveta Mukuchyan (Armenia 2016), Garik Papoyan, and Karina Ignatyan and was held at the iconic Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

Rosa Linn (Armenia 2022) and Malena ( JESC 2021 winner) graced the stage treating the spectators with a special performance.

Martin Ostendahl ( ESC Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

We have received the most incredible hospitality from the team at AMPTV and would like to thank them for creating such a special show for the 20th anniversary of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and ensuring this has been a wonderful experience for us all. It truly has been a magical time for our team, our 16 delegations and the millions watching around the world. Source: Junior Eurovision Song Contest/EBU

Photo credit: Andres Putting/ EBU