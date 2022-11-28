Sweden: Melfest 2023 acts to be unveiled on 29 and 30 November

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced today that it will be unveiling the names of the 28 competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen 2023 on 29 and 30 November via a special press conference.

The special presentation show will be broadcast on SVT Play at 8:00 CET on Tuesday 29 November and Wednesday 30 November and will be hosted by Farah Abadi and Jesper Ronndahl.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn. 14 acts will be selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts will be selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT