Armenia: Rosa-Linn will be the interval act at JESC 2022

The 2022 Armenian Eurovision representative, Rosa Linn, will be one of the interval acts at the forthcoming 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Rosa Linn has come a long way since her Eurovision participation in Turin last May. The multi talented Armenian star’s Eurovision entry ‘Snap‘ has gone viral globally and has become a massive hit worldwide.

Rosa Linn will be the interval act the upcoming 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest scheduled to be held on Sunday 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia. A total of 16 countries are set to partake in the competition.

Thanks to her Eurovision participation and entry she has gained much name, fame and recognition both in the UK and USA. The Armenian artist graced the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in the USA recently, where she performed her mega hit ‘Snap‘.

She represented Armenia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Snap‘. .

Source: EBU

Photo credit: ARMTV