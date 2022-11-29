Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 first set of acts unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the first fourteen competing acts at  Melodifestivalen 2023.

A total of 28 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at Melodifestivalen 2023.

We see some former Swedish Eurovision acts and Melodifestivalen acts in the line up:

Semifinal #1

  • Victor CroneDiamonds
  • RejhanHaunted
  • Loulou LaMotteInga sorger
  • Eva Rydberg and Ewa RoosLänge leve livet
  • Elov and BenyRaggen går
  • Tone SekeliusRhythm of my show
  •  Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods Where are you ( Savecan)

Semifinal #2

  • WiktoriaAll my life (Where have you been)
  •  EdenComfortable
  • Uje BrandeliusGrytan
  • TheozMer av dig
  • Maria SurNever give up
  • Tennessee tearsNow I know
  • PanetozOn my way

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

  • 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
  • 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
  • 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
  • 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
  • 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
  • 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

