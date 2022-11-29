SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the first fourteen competing acts at Melodifestivalen 2023.

A total of 28 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at Melodifestivalen 2023.

We see some former Swedish Eurovision acts and Melodifestivalen acts in the line up:

Semifinal #1

Victor Crone – Diamonds

– Diamonds Rejhan – Haunted

– Haunted Loulou LaMotte – Inga sorger

– Inga sorger Eva Rydberg and Ewa Roos – Länge leve livet

– Länge leve livet Elov and Beny – Raggen går

– Raggen går Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

– Rhythm of my show Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you ( Savecan)

Semifinal #2

Wiktoria – All my life (Where have you been)

– All my life (Where have you been) Eden – Comfortable

– Comfortable Uje Brandelius – Grytan

– Grytan Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Maria Sur – Never give up

– Never give up Tennessee tears – Now I know

– Now I know Panetoz – On my way

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT