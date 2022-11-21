Malta: PBS unveils the MESC 2023 finalists

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the forty competing acts at the forthcoming Maltese national final.

Malta will select its Eurovision 2023 entry and act via a national selection – Malta Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 Maltese national selection will consist of four phases. A total of 40 songs will compete in the quarterfinals. The semifinal will feature will feature a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries will proceed to the Grand Final.

The MESC 2023 finalists:

The MESC Finalist songs and participants

Alone – Maxine Pace

Anything Can Happen – Jason Scerri

Blackout – Bradley Debono

Bridle Road – Dario Bezzina

Broken Hill – Andre

Checkmate – Brooke

Creeping Walls – Nathan

Dance (Our Own Party) – The Busker

Dream – James Louis

Eku Ċar – Christian Arding

Girls Get Down – Kirstie

Guess What – Eliana Gomez Blanco

Haunted – Lyndsay

Heartbreaker – Stefan

I Depend On You – Giada

In The Silence – Ryan Hili

Indescribable – Chris Grech

It’ll Be OK – Dan

La La Land – Cheryl Balzan

Leħen Fiċ-Ċpar – Mike

Love You Like That – Jake

Lura Qatt – Clintess

Masquerade – Francesca Sciberras

On My Own – Ian

Our Flame – Maria Christina

Pawn In The Game – Dario

Piranah – Klinsmann

Reġina – Aidan

Sound Of My Stilettos – Greta Tude

Tears – Mark Anthony Bartolo

Thankful – Marie Claire

The Mirror – Geo Debono

Tik Tok – Haley

Trailblazer – John Galea

Try To Be Better – Fabrizio Faniello

Unapologetic – Jessika

Up. – Matt Blxck

What Do You Want? – Stefan

Whatever Wind May Blow – Dominic & Anna

X’allegrija – Maria Debona

Fabrizio Faniello has represented Malta at Eurovision at Eurovision 2001 and 2006 whilst Jessika represented San Marino at ESC 2018.

MESC 2023 Timeline

13/01/2022- Quarter Final #1

20/01/2022-Quarter Final #2

27/01/2022-Quarter Final #3

03/02/2022-Quarter Final #4

09/02/2023- MESC 2023 Semifinal

11/02/2023- MESC 2023 Grand Final

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.

In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.

Source: TVM/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings /EBU