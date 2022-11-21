Malta: PBS unveils the MESC 2023 finalists

PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the forty competing acts at the forthcoming Maltese national final.
Malta will select its Eurovision 2023 entry and act via a national selection – Malta Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 Maltese national selection will consist of four phases. A total of 40 songs will compete in the quarterfinals. The semifinal will feature will feature a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries will proceed to the Grand Final.
The MESC 2023 finalists:
The MESC Finalist songs and participants
- Alone – Maxine Pace
- Anything Can Happen – Jason Scerri
- Blackout – Bradley Debono
- Bridle Road – Dario Bezzina
- Broken Hill – Andre
- Checkmate – Brooke
- Creeping Walls – Nathan
- Dance (Our Own Party) – The Busker
- Dream – James Louis
- Eku Ċar – Christian Arding
- Girls Get Down – Kirstie
- Guess What – Eliana Gomez Blanco
- Haunted – Lyndsay
- Heartbreaker – Stefan
- I Depend On You – Giada
- In The Silence – Ryan Hili
- Indescribable – Chris Grech
- It’ll Be OK – Dan
- La La Land – Cheryl Balzan
- Leħen Fiċ-Ċpar – Mike
- Love You Like That – Jake
- Lura Qatt – Clintess
- Masquerade – Francesca Sciberras
- On My Own – Ian
- Our Flame – Maria Christina
- Pawn In The Game – Dario
- Piranah – Klinsmann
- Reġina – Aidan
- Sound Of My Stilettos – Greta Tude
- Tears – Mark Anthony Bartolo
- Thankful – Marie Claire
- The Mirror – Geo Debono
- Tik Tok – Haley
- Trailblazer – John Galea
- Try To Be Better – Fabrizio Faniello
- Unapologetic – Jessika
- Up. – Matt Blxck
- What Do You Want? – Stefan
- Whatever Wind May Blow – Dominic & Anna
- X’allegrija – Maria Debona
Fabrizio Faniello has represented Malta at Eurovision at Eurovision 2001 and 2006 whilst Jessika represented San Marino at ESC 2018.
MESC 2023 Timeline
- 13/01/2022- Quarter Final #1
- 20/01/2022-Quarter Final #2
- 27/01/2022-Quarter Final #3
- 03/02/2022-Quarter Final #4
- 09/02/2023- MESC 2023 Semifinal
- 11/02/2023- MESC 2023 Grand Final
Malta in Eurovision
Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).
Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.
In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.
Source: TVM/eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Corinne Cummings /EBU