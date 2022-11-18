The Armenian national broadcaster, AMPTV, has unveiled the 2022 Eurovision Junior Eurovision hosts.

Iveta Mukuchyan (Armenia 2016), Garik Papoyan, and Karina Ignatyan will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Junior Eurovision in Armenia. The 2022 JESC will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday 11 December.



Iveta is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as she represented Armenia in the competition in 2016. Whilst Garik is one of Armenia’s most sought after actors and comedians wrote the 2014 Armenian entry ‘Not Alone‘. Karina represented her homeland at the 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 16 countries are set to partake in the competition this year including the United Kingdom. Armenia will be hosting the competition for the second time in the history of JESC. This year will mark the competition’s 20th anniversary.

Source: AMPTV/EBU

Photo credit: AMPTV/EBU