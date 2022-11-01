What a way to start a new month! The Netherlands have just announced their representative to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. It’s a duo! Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper will fly the Dutch flag in the United Kingdom. The act is a collaboration with a Eurovision star.

S10 has a follower. Or better said, two. Dutch broadcaster AVOTROS released a hot piece of news this morning. The young duo Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are going to sing for the Netherlands at the forthcoming Eurovision in May 2023. The duo was brought together by former Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence and his partner and songwriter Jordan Garfield. The four of them produced a song that convinced the entire selection committee, which voted unanimously for them. Duncan and Jordan are announced to be part of the creative team.

About Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper

26 year-old Mia Nicolai was born in Amsterdam but is based in Los Angeles. She has published two singles, Set me free and Mutual needs. Multitalented artist, her upbringing combined violin, piano, drama and ballet. She finds inspiration in David Bowie.

Dion Cooper is 28 and has been working closely with Duncan Laurence for the past years. They jointly produced Blue jeans, a song with which Dion followed Duncan on his Small town boy tour as support act. In 2021 he released his first EP Too young too dumb.

The Netherlands in Eurovision 2023

The Netherlands are joining the contest for the 63rd time. They debuted in the founding event in Lugano in 1956 and have won five times already, a score which place the country among the most successful in the history of Eurovision. Last year S10 convinced both the audience and the international jury with her entry De diepte and laded in 11th place in the Grand Final. Can Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper do even better?