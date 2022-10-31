Albania: RTSH unveils Festival i Kenges 61 participants

Albania

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 31, 2022 10:30 am 0 views

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has released the names of the 26 competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

The 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to take place in Tirana in December with a total 26 participants battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023.

The FIK 61 candidates:

  • Bandë muzikore – Atomike
  • Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi
  • Albina Kelmendi – Duje
  • Anduel Kovaçi – Malli
  • Aris Bako – Sonte dua të jem me ty
  • Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime
  • Elisa Lila – Evita
  • Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë
  • Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë
  • Evi Reçi – Ma kthe
  • Fabian Basha – Një gotë
  • Filloreta Raçi – Stop
  • Franc Koruni – Në pritje
  • Genti Hoxha – Ajër
  • Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje
  • Luna Causholli – Jetën ta fal»
  • LYNX – Nëse ke besim
  • Manjola Nallbani – Dua
  • Permit of Stay – Fobia
  • Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi
  • Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden
  • Rovena Dilo – Motit
  • Sara Kapo – Para teje
  • Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë
  • Urban Band – Në çdo hap
  • Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023  will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH
Photo credit: EBU

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts