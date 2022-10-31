Albania: RTSH unveils Festival i Kenges 61 participants

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has released the names of the 26 competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

The 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to take place in Tirana in December with a total 26 participants battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023.

The FIK 61 candidates:

Bandë muzikore – Atomike

Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi

Albina Kelmendi – Duje

Anduel Kovaçi – Malli

Aris Bako – Sonte dua të jem me ty

Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime

Elisa Lila – Evita

Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë

Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë

Evi Reçi – Ma kthe

Fabian Basha – Një gotë

Filloreta Raçi – Stop

Franc Koruni – Në pritje

Genti Hoxha – Ajër

Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje

Luna Causholli – Jetën ta fal»

LYNX – Nëse ke besim

Manjola Nallbani – Dua

Permit of Stay – Fobia

Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi

Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden

Rovena Dilo – Motit

Sara Kapo – Para teje

Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë

Urban Band – Në çdo hap

Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU