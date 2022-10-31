Albania: RTSH unveils Festival i Kenges 61 participants

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has released the names of the 26 competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.
The 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to take place in Tirana in December with a total 26 participants battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023.
The FIK 61 candidates:
- Bandë muzikore – Atomike
- Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi
- Albina Kelmendi – Duje
- Anduel Kovaçi – Malli
- Aris Bako – Sonte dua të jem me ty
- Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime
- Elisa Lila – Evita
- Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë
- Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë
- Evi Reçi – Ma kthe
- Fabian Basha – Një gotë
- Filloreta Raçi – Stop
- Franc Koruni – Në pritje
- Genti Hoxha – Ajër
- Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje
- Luna Causholli – Jetën ta fal»
- LYNX – Nëse ke besim
- Manjola Nallbani – Dua
- Permit of Stay – Fobia
- Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi
- Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden
- Rovena Dilo – Motit
- Sara Kapo – Para teje
- Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë
- Urban Band – Në çdo hap
- Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë
The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.
Source: RTSH
Photo credit: EBU