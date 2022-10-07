Eurovision 2023: BBC to unveil the Host City today

The British national broadcaster is set to unveil the 2023 Eurovision Host City today, with Liverpool and Glasgow battling in a two horse race in their quest to win the coveted bid.



Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come to unveil the 2023 Eurovision Host City! Both Liverpool and Glasgow have thrown the hat into the ring and worked earnestly to win the right to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The story so far….

Circa 20 British cities initially showed interest in welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon to British soil on behalf of Ukraine. Seventeen cities officially applied to bid, hereafter only seven cities made it to the second round of the process. The BBC further shortlisted the list to the final 2: Glasgow and Liverpool.

Graham Norton to unveil the Host City

According to the British media portal Metro.co.uk, Graham Norton is expected to reveal the 2023 Eurovision Host City on The One Show this evening at 20:00 CET. The show is broadcast on BBC One. The 2022 British Eurovision representative Sam Ryder will be a special guest on the Graham Norton Show tonight where he will be peforming his latest single and sharing his thoughts with Graham Norton about the 2023 ESC city.

Glasgow or Liverpool?

Which city will win the hosting bid? Will it be Glasgow or Liverpool? Glasgow is vying to host the competition at the OVO Hydro whilst Liverpool intends to host the event at the M&S Arena.

We know better than anyone that Glasgow loves a good song, and as the world’s friendliest city, it’s the perfect choice to host @Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine! #Eurovision #PeopleMakeGlasgow pic.twitter.com/Zm87gE1MwB — OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) September 30, 2022

The Bidding Process

A potential Eurovision city must comply with the EBU’s requirements in order to host the event.Some of the key factors which are required to host the competition include the following criteria:

An international airport with flight connections to most European cities (within close proximity)

An efficient transport system in the city

An indoor arena with a capacity of circa 10,000 spectators

Infrastructure/logistics to house the Delegation Bubble, Green Room, Press Centre, Main ESC venue etc.

Large hotel capacity/ rooms available to host delegations,artists, press and fans

Social programme/side events

Venues/ locations to host Euroclub, Blue Carpet, Eurovision Village, Welcome Reception etc.

9th time to host Eurovision

The United Kingdom has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 8 times already. The last time the UK hosted the competition was in 1998. So next year will be the 9th time the country hosts the event.

1960- London 1963- London 1968- London 1972 –Edinburgh 1974 –Brighton 1977 – London 1981 –Harrogate 1998- Birmingham 2023- Glasgow/ Liverpool ?

Source: metro.co.uk/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU