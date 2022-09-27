Eurovision 2023: Glasgow and Liverpool shortlisted to host the contest

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has released a statament with an update regarding the Eurovision 2023 Host City shortlist.

Last August the BBC released a shortlist of the 2023 pontential host cities with a total of 7 cities in the coveted battle. Now the BBC has whittled down the shorlist from 7 to 2. The two cities which will battle for the right to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year in the UK are Glasgow and Liverpool.

Whilst we approach the last leg of the 2023 Eurovision Host City race, EBU and BBC officials will be visiting the 2 finalist cities for further discussions and inspection of their respective infrastructure, venues etc. The BBC and the EBU will be making their deliberation in the coming weeks.

Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) would like to warmly thank all the 7 British cities that put so much effort and enthusiasm into their bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. We very much appreciate their cooperation and the quality and creativity of all the bids received. The Eurovision Song Contest is the most complex TV production in the world with very specific logistical requirements to accommodate around 40 delegations and thousands of crew, volunteers, press and fans. We’re confident our final two cities are the best placed to meet this challenge and look forward to continuing our discussions to choose the one which will stage the world’s largest music event next May

Phil Harold ( Chair of BBC’s Eurovision Host City Selection Committee) says:

Thanks to all 7 cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK. We were incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of all the city bids, in what was a highly competitive field. The Eurovision Song Contest is a very complex event and Liverpool and Glasgow have the strongest overall offer; we will continue our discussions with them to determine the eventual host city. We are determined to make the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest one that both reflects the winning position of Ukraine and is also an event that all of the UK can participate in

Source: BBC/EBU

Photo credit: EBU