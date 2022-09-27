UK 2023: Which city will host Eurovision 2023? Glasgow or Liverpool?

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the United Kingdom! Earlier today the EBU announced that the BBC had shortlisted two cities in the final leg of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding race!



Glasgow and Liverpool are in contention to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, both cities are vying to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year when it lands in the United Kingdom. Both cities are in a two horse race with very strong bids. Which city will belt the coveted right to host the competition next year?

Glasgow

Glasgow is vying to host the competition at the iconic Ovo Hydro.

The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow opened its doors in 2013 and can accomodate circa 14,000 spectators. Notably the venue featured in the Eurovision movie: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The Ovo Hydro, the largest entertainment venue in Scotland, has great experience in hosting musical events and concerts. It is adequately located next to the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre and SEC Armadillo. Whist BBC Scotland’s headquarter’s are a stone throw’s away from the multi fuctional venue.

Glasgow is served by 2 airports and has an efficient public transport system.The city also has a large hotel accomodation capacity and has much to offer when it comes to culture, restaurants and nightlife.

If Glasgow does get to host the competition next year it would be the second time that the Eurovision bandwagon travels to Scotland. In 1972 Edinburgh hosted the competition after Monaco declined to host.

Liverpool

The City of Liverpool is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena which can accomodate circa 11,000 spectators.

Liverpool is known as the Unesco City of Music and has much to offer when it comes to culture, music, entertainment, history, and heritage. Liverpool is served by the Liverpool Jonhn Lennon Airport which has many international flight connections.

The Bidding Process

A potential Eurovision city must comply with the EBU’s requirements in order to host the event.Some of the key factors which are required to host the competition include the following criteria:

An international airport with flight connections to most European cities (within close proximity)

An efficient transport system in the city

An indoor arena with a capacity of circa 10,000 spectators

Infrastructure/logistics to house the Delegation Bubble, Green Room, Press Centre, Main ESC venue etc.

Large hotel capacity/ rooms available to host delegations,artists, press and fans

Social programme/side events

Venues/ locations to host Euroclub, Blue Carpet, Eurovision Village, Welcome Reception etc.

9th time to host Eurovision

The United Kingdom has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 8 times already. The last time the UK hosted the competition was in 1998. So next year will be the 9th time the country hosts the event.

1960- London 1963- London 1968- London 1972 –Edinburgh 1974 –Brighton 1977 – London 1981 –Harrogate 1998- Birmingham 2023- Glasgow/ Liverpool ?

Source: BBC/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU