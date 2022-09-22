Latvia: Supernova 2023 song submission window open

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has announced that Latvia will be determining its Eurovision 2023 entry and act via Supernova once again.

LTV has opened the song submission window for Supernova 2023, the winner of the competition will be awarded the golden ticket to represent the Baltic country at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom. Artists, composers, producers can submit their entries via the following link to LTV as of today until 1 December 2022.

The Latvian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for Supernova 2023.

Hereafer a special professional jury will shortlist the selected entries for Supernova 2023. The names of the competing acts and songs will be published in January whilst the Supernova shows are expected to be broadcast on LTV 1 in February.

LTV’s statement reads:

Performers, authors and producers who have reached the age of 16 are invited to participate in the

competition. Applications from soloists, duets and groups (up to six participants) are welcome. Foreigncitizens may participate in the competition as authors of song lyrics, music authors or producers of phonograms. The submitted song must not have been published or played publicly before September 1,2022. The entry of songs and performers into the Supernova television broadcasts will be determined by a juryselected by the LTV. The LTV also reserves the right to invite performers and authors to participate in the competition. Due to security reasons, the LTV will reveal the names of the jury representatives only after the

international Eurovision Song Contest in May. The jury will include representatives of the Latvian music,events and television industry, as well as foreign professionals. The participants and songs selected for the competition will be available for public evaluation in January 2023. The television shows are expected on the LTV in February 2023.

Agnese Štrause-Kubliņa ( Head of Youth, Children and Entertainment Broadcasting LTV) says:

Supernova is the biggest competition organized by the Television of Latvia (LTV), the winners of whichget a ticket to the Eurovision, which is not only a fantastic opportunity and an unforgettable experience for artists, but also a very responsible task of representing Latvia. We are proud of the audience’s recognition this year – the ratings of the Supernova were the best in recent years! The winners – “Citi zēni” – allowed everyone to notice Latvia in the Eurovision, but who will be next?! Although there is nospecific formula for creating a Eurovision winning song, we wish musicians creative flight and courage in submitting songs to the Supernova contest!

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 22 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Citi Zeni represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Eat Your Salad‘.

Source: LTV

Photo credit: LTV