Spain: OGAE Spain’s ‘Music On’ event to feature star studded Eurovision line up

The majestic Spanish capital, Madrid is gearing up to welcome a star studded line up of international and Spanish Eurovision royalty come October!

OGAE Spain will be holding a special Eurovision event- Music On on Saturday October 1st at the iconic Sala Cool in Madrid. The event will run from 18:30- 23:00 CET and promises to be both dazzling and entertaining with a fabulous line of Eurovision celebrities who will grace the stage in the majestic Spanish capital:

Nikki French ( United Kingdom 2000)

( United Kingdom 2000) Emmelie de Forest (Denmark 2013/ Eurovision winner)

(Denmark 2013/ Eurovision winner) Sahlene (Estonia 2002)

(Estonia 2002) Gisela (Andorra 2008/Spain 2002 as backing vocalist)

(Andorra 2008/Spain 2002 as backing vocalist) Hera Bjork ( Iceland 2010)

( Iceland 2010) David Civera (Spain 2001)

(Spain 2001) Ramon (Spain 2004)

(Spain 2004) Eva Santa Maria (Spain 1993)

(Spain 1993) Ronela Hajati (Albania 2022)

Vicky Larraz (Ole Ole) who won the bronce prize at the 1987 OTI Song Festival will be also gracing the ocassion.

Music On will be hosted by none other than Ines Hernand, the famous Spanish tv host who hosted Benidorm Fest 2022 and is celebrated influencer and comedian in Spain.

The Spanish delegation and RTVE will be also attending the event: Eva Mora (Head of Delegation) and Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation).

The Eurovision fever has risen to great extent in Spain ever since Chanel catapulted the nation to the top of the Eurovsion leader board after 27 years, achieving an honorable 3rd place at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: OGAE Spain/ESCToday

Photo credit: OGAE Spain