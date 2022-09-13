ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition 0f Eesti Laul 2023.

Eesti Laul 2023 will consist of three live shows (2 semi-finals) and 1 Grand Final. A total of 20 entries entries will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals. A total of 6 acts will proceed from each of the semi-finals to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 12 entries will compete at the Grand Final.

The 2023 Eesti Laul song submission window is open as of today with the deadline set on 20 October 2022. You can submit your entry/song via the following link

A professional jury will be responsible to shortlist the submitted entries. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January.

The 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

Tomi Rahula (Estonian Head of Delegation/ Eesti Laul Executive Producer) says:

Eesti Laul has enriched domestic music life with many new songs every year and introduced fresh artists to a wider audience. We expect active participation this year as well.

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR