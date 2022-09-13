Denmark: DMGP 2023 date, host city and venue confirmed

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed today the date, host city and venue for the forthcoming edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix.

The 2023 Dansk Melodi Grand Prix will be held at at the Naestved Arena in Naestved Arena on Saturday 11 February. A total of 8 songs will battle for the golden ticke to Eurovision 2023. DR will be unveiling the 2023 DMGP hosts in Autumn, whilst the names of the competing acts will be unveiled early next year.

Last week DR opened the DMGP 2023 song submission window.

Gustav Lützhøft (Senior editor at DR Kultur, Debat and Musik) says:



Dansk Melodi Grand Prix is ​​a proud tradition and a musical folk festival that brings us together across generations and tastes. Therefore, again this year, the ambition is to create a show that brings Danes together at home in their living rooms, and that celebrates music and the art of songwriting.

Carsten Rasumussen (Mayor of Naestved) says:

We are happy that DR has chosen Næstved as the Dansk Grand Prix Host City 2023. If we have to say so ourselves, it is quite obvious, because Næstved is a city with lots of music culture. We have even hatched two grand prix winners: From Næstved Musikskole singer and actress Flora Ofelia, who won the children’s melodi grand prix in 2015, and from Næstved Ungdomsskole drummer Ihan Haydar, who won the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix in 2012 and will also compete in 2022. We are ready to stand together and put another folk festival on its feet.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

Source: DR

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cummings