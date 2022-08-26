Crash boom bang, as Linda Woodruff would say. If you are dreaming of representing a European music powerhouse at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest it is your time to shine! The submission window for Melodifestivalen 2023 in Sweden is open.

Preparations for the most looked-after national selection are in full swing. After confirming participation and presenting the dates and rules for the 2023 edition, Swedish national broadcaster SVT is not looking for contenders! The submission window opened today and the deadline is set for Friday 16 September at 11:59!

Aaaaand it's time!!! We have opened submissions for Melodifestivalen 2023!! 🔥🔥 From today until September 16th 11.59 AM at https://t.co/ssPyfZNANW✨We can't wait to hear new #melfest hits!

📷: Stina Stjernkvist/SVT pic.twitter.com/WTPKWgd3sb — Melodifestivalen (en) (@melfest_en) August 26, 2022

SVT is looking for 14 acts to compete in next year’s selection. Other 14 contenders will be directly invited by the broadcaster. The winner will have the honour to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest next may in the United Kingdom.

Melodifestivalen 2023

The six shows of Melodifestivalen 2023 are scheduled as follows:

Heat 1 – 4 February 2023 – Malmö

Heat 2 – 11 February 2023 – Linköping

Heat 3 – 18 February 2023 – Lidköping

Heat 4 – 25 February 2023 – Malmö

Semi-final – 4 March 2023 – Örnsköldsvik

Final – 11 March 2023 – Stockholm

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden is one of the most succesful countries in the Eurovision history. They first joined the contest in 1958 and have won six times (1974,1984, 1991, 1999, 2012 and 2015) in 61 participations. In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented the Scandinavian country with the entry Hold me closer, finishing in fourth place in the Grand Final.