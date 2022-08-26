Sweden: submission window for Melodifestivalen 2023 open!

News

by Stefano Casellini August 26, 2022 6:15 pm 1 views

Crash boom bang, as Linda Woodruff would say. If you are dreaming of representing a European music powerhouse at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest it is your time to shine! The submission window for Melodifestivalen 2023 in Sweden is open.

Preparations for the most looked-after national selection are in full swing. After confirming participation and presenting the dates and rules for the 2023 edition, Swedish national broadcaster SVT is not looking for contenders! The submission window opened today and the deadline is set for Friday 16 September at 11:59!

SVT is looking for 14 acts to compete in next year’s selection. Other 14 contenders will be directly invited by the broadcaster. The winner will have the honour to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest next may in the United Kingdom.

Melodifestivalen 2023

The six shows of Melodifestivalen 2023 are scheduled as follows:

  • Heat 1 – 4 February 2023 – Malmö
  • Heat 2 – 11 February 2023 – Linköping
  • Heat 3 – 18 February 2023 – Lidköping
  • Heat 4 – 25 February 2023 – Malmö
  • Semi-final – 4 March 2023 – Örnsköldsvik
  • Final – 11 March 2023 – Stockholm

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden is one of the most succesful countries in the Eurovision history. They first joined the contest in 1958 and have won six times (1974,1984, 1991, 1999, 2012 and 2015) in 61 participations. In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented the Scandinavian country with the entry Hold me closer, finishing in fourth place in the Grand Final.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts