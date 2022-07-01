Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 rules published: submission opens on 26 August

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for Melodifestivalen 2023 with the submission window set to open next month.

Sweden is in full steam preparing for Eurovision 2023 and its traditional national selection Melodifestivalen 2023. SVT has released the rules and regulations for Melodifestivalen 2023. The submission window for Melodifestivalen 2023 will run from 26 August –16 September.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2020. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn. 14 acts will be selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts will be selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 9 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 11 years including 2 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 61 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented Sweden with her entry ‘Hold me closer‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ EBU