Netherlands: Two new members join the Dutch ESC Committee

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced that two new members have joined the Dutch Eurovision Committee.

The Dutch Eurovision Committee will be responsible to select the 2023 Dutch Eurovision entry and act. DJ Carolien Borgers and DJ Hila Noorzai (former radio presenter) will now be joining the special committee.

The Nertherlands will be once again selecting their Eurovision 2023 entry and act via an internal selection. The deadline for artists to submit their entries to the Dutch broadcaster is looming as it concludes next week.

The Dutch Eurovision 2023 Commitee

Eric van Stade ( AVROTROS General Director)

Cornald Maas (Commentator, Eurovision expert)

Jan Smit (Commentator, presenter, Eurovision 2020/2021 host)

Sander Lantinga (Radio DJ)

DJ Carolien Borgers

DJ Hila Noorzai

Eric van Stade (AVROTROS General Director) says:

That young talented artists have just as much chance of being selected as an established name is apparent from the artists who have performed on the largest music stage in Europe on behalf of the Netherlands in recent years. The committee really selects on the basis of the best and most suitable song and I am happy that Carolien and Hila are supporting us in this difficult choice.

The Dutch have opted for internal selections in order to select their Eurovision entries and acts. This mechanism has proven to be quite succesful for the Netherlands in recent years including 1 victory in 2019 and a 2nd placing in 2014. The Dutch country have qualified 8 times to the Grand Final since 2013.

In 2022 S10 represented the Netherlands with her entry ‘De Diepte‘ and placed 11th in the Grand Final.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS