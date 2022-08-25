We are exactly one week away from the official start of the Eurovision 2023 season! The engines are ready to get started for good. Today we turn to Switzerland, where preparations are in full swing to select their next Eurovision act. Expectations are high, as the country is on a three-year qualification strike with even one podium placement in 2021.

Earlier this summer Switzerland confirmed its participation to the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the United Kingdom. Now Swiss-German broadcaster SRF is ready to take the project to the next step. The submission period for the next Swiss entry opened today until 8 September 2022 at 10pm. What are you waiting for?

Same rules, same results?

SRF is planning the same selection process as these past few years. Producers, artists and songwriters are invited to submit their songs for Switzerland at the Eurovision Song contest 2023. The act will be selected by a public jury composed of 100 people and an international expert jury of 20 people. Only the selected artist(s) and song will be announced, likely at the beginning on March next year.

Both juries count for 50% of the vote. In the past many former Eurovision entrants composed the international expert jury. PAENDA (Austria 2019), Tinkara Kovac (Slovenia 2014), Ovidiu Jacobsen (Romania 2010/2014), Helga Moller (Iceland 1986) and Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014) to name just a few.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 62 times in the competition. Marius Bear represented Switzerland at Eurovision 2022 with his entry ‘Boys do cry’.