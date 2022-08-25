Serbia: RTS confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Serbia will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Serbia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2023 edition.

RTS will be unveiling its plan of action for Eurovision 2023 in due course. It is more than likely that Serbia will select its 2023 Eurovision act and entry via a national selection.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday/RTS

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU