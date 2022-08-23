Georgia: GPB confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Georgia will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom next year.

Thus Georgia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition. The Georgian broadcaster has opted to select the 2023 Georgian Eurovision entry and act via The Voice of Georgia talent show.

Artists wishing to represent Georgia at Eurovision 2023 and compete at the forthcoming edition of the Voice of Georgia can apply from 23 August-20 September. If you would you like to compete at the upcoming edition of the Voice of Georgia you can register here.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 14 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2022 Circus Mircus represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Lock me in ‘.

Source: ESCToday/ GPB

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU