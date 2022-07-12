Switzerland: SRF confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

SRF, the Swiss German speaking national broadcaster has confirmed that Switzerland will compete at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.



Thus Switzerland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2023.

SRF has published the rules and regulations for the 2023 Swiss national selection. Swiss national broadcasters SRF, RSI, RTS and RTR have joined forces in order to look for the 2023 Swiss Eurovision entry and act. The song submission window for the 2023 Swiss national selection will run from 25 August – 8 September 2022.

The 2023 Swiss Eurovision entry and act will be determined via panel of 100 viewers and an international jury of 20 professionals. The selection process will be held in various stages.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 62 times in the competition. Marius Bear represented Switzerland at Eurovision 2022 with his entry ‘Boys do cry’.

Photo credit: Corrinne Cummings/ EBU

Source: SRF/ ESCToday