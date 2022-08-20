United Kingdom: Sam Ryder releases new single ‘Somebody’

The 2022 British Eurovision runner up, Sam Ryder, has released a brand new single ‘Somebody’ along with its official music video.

Sam Ryder‘s follow up single ‘Somebody‘ will be featured in the artist’s forthcoming debut album There is Nothing But Space, Man.

The song has been released in the UK via WMG.

Sam Ryder in Eurovision

Sam Ryder represented the UK at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his epic entry ‘Space Man‘ achieving an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final, thus bringing back the UK at the top of the Eurovision scoreboard after many years.

The British artist has gained international fame, name and recognition since his Eurovision debut last May apart from being a sensation on Tik Tok.

Sam Ryder is currently one of the most sought after artists in the UK with more than 12 million followers on Tick Tock and more than 100 million likes on the platform. He has a massive following on Istagram and Facebook too