San Marino: SMRTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster has confirmed that San Marino will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus San Marino joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2023.

San Marino will once again select its Eurovision act and entry via Una Voce Per San Marino. The rules and regulations of the competition have been published. The Sammarinese national final has been set for 25 February 2023.

The song submission window for the competition is open for artists wishinng to partake in the national selection.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times and has only made it to the Grand Final thrice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final, in 2019 when Serhat placed 19th in the Grand Final and in 2021 when Senhit placed 22nd in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

In 2022 Achille Lauro represented San Marino at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Stripper‘.

Source: ESCToday/SMRTV

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU