BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Bulgaria will not compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Bulgaria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition.

Bulgaria has decided to withdraw from the competition next year. This is not the first time that the Balkan country has opted out of the contest having withdrawn several times in the last decade.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2017 with Kristian Kostov. Bulgaria has participated 14 times in the competition and has only made it to the Grand Final 5 times.

In 2022 Intelligent Music Project represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Intention‘.

Source: BNT/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU