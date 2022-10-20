Moldova: TRM confims participation at Eurovision 2023

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has confirmed that Moldova will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Moldova joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

The country will more than likely select its Eurovision act and entry via a national selection as has been the case in recent years. More information will be disclosed in due course.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 17 times.

In 2022 Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers represented Moldova at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Trenuletul’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.



Source: TRM/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU