The EBU is set to reveal the official list of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Participating Countries today at noon.

Join us today at 11:55 AM for the grand reveal of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Participating Countries. You can watch the reveal in the link below via the Official Eurovision Youtube Channel:

Circa 37 countries are expected to partake at next year’s Eurovision edition.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11, 13 at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by the BBC and the United Kingdom on behalf of the 2022 Eurovision winners, Ukraine.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: