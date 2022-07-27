Eurovision 2023: Nottingham sets its eyes on hosting the event

Earlier this week the EBU announced that the UK and the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, circa 20 British cities have shown their interest in hosting the competition. The latest city to throw its hat into the ring is none other than Nottingham!

Nottingham is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the Motorpoint Arena which can house circa 10,000 spectators.

The Nottingham City Council is considering to officially bid for hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, but will evaluate the said requirements before making a final decision.

A Nottingham City Council spokesperson told the BBC:

Nottingham has great credentials to host a prestigious and internationally popular show like the Eurovision Song Contest.

It would be a fantastic honour and boost for the city, placing Nottingham on the world stage as the televised broadcast reaches over 180 million viewers.

The city is perfect for visitors with plenty of things to see and do, is compact with a superb green travel network and has great transport links for national and international visitors. We look forward to the publication of the detailed bidding criteria and process to then consider whether we will be able to formally apply to be the host city. The potential venue

The Nottingham Arena is a multi purpose venue which opened its doors in 2000 and has great experience hosting large scale events. Nottigham is served by the East Midlands Airport, the city has much culture and entertainment to offer. Notably the BBC Headquarters in the East Midlands are located in Nottingham!

The BBC will be opening the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process this week. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

Source: BBC/ESCToday