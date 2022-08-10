ESC 2023: Host City will have to reschedule other events

According to BBC News most of the pontential Eurovision 2023 host cities will have to cancel numerous scheduled events in order to host the competition next May as the venue is required to be free for 6-8 weeks.
One of the big requirements for hosting the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is that the said venue needs to be available from 6-8 weeks in order to accomodate the building of the Eurovision stage, technical rehearsals, artist rehearsals and the 9 live shows, dismantling of the stage after the event is over.
This requirement seems to have been the hurdle for cities like Nottingham and Cardiff who have pulled out of the Eurovision 2023 Host City Bidding race.
Many internationally acclaimed artists and acts have gigs and concerts scheduled in most of the potential ESC 2023 host cities next Spring, hence the venues will have to either cancel the scheduled events or reschedule them. Magic Mike, André Rieu and Elton John all have shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Leeds.
Claudio Santuci ( Eurovision 2022- Head of Show) told BBC News:
The set up takes around three weeks, then three or four weeks of rehearsals but one of those weeks is the show.
It’s a long period of rehearsals to make it work.
It’s an event that would normally take two years to organise but instead you have less than a year because you only know when you win.
Once the potential cities pass the passs the first stage of the bidding race, they will have to either cancel the scheduled events or reschudule them.
Events scheduled in the potential venues
Aberdeen P&J Live
10 – 11 April – Jurassic Live
20 April – Magic Mike
25 May – André Rieu
Belfast SSE
31 March – Elton John
1 April – Belfast Giants vs Guildford Flame
20 April – André Rieu
22 April – Magic Mike
29 April – Biggest 90s Disco
20 May – Anything For Love
Birmingham Utilita
26 – 27 March – Celine Dion
28 April – Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe
1 May – Magic Mike
Birmingham Resorts World
15 April – André Rieu
19 April – Elton John
Glasgow SSE Hydro
2 – 3 April – Celine Dion
18 April – Sabaton
25 April – Magic Mike
27 April – André Rieu
Leeds First Direct Arena
1 April – Europe’s Strongest Man
14 April – Sabaton
22 April – Michael Starring Ben
29 April – Magic Mike
11 May – André Rieu
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
22 – 23 April – Elton John
24 April – Magic Mike
29 April – Reminisce in Concert
30 April – Michael Starring Ben
12 May – André Rieu
London O2 Arena
2 – 9 April – Elton John
10 – 11 April – Celine Dion
12 – 13 & 16 – 17 April – Elton John
21 April – Rob Beckett & Josh Widdicombe
30 April – Tokio Hotel
8 May – Måneskin
14 May – British Basketball Play-Off Finals
The Host Bidding Race has kicked off
The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:
- An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators
- An international airport in close proximity
- Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials
- An efficient transport system in the city
- Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.
The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 12 August via BBC 2 Radio’s ‘Good Morning Show’ , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.
Source: BBC News
Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU