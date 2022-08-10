ESC 2023: Host City will have to reschedule other events

According to BBC News most of the pontential Eurovision 2023 host cities will have to cancel numerous scheduled events in order to host the competition next May as the venue is required to be free for 6-8 weeks.

One of the big requirements for hosting the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is that the said venue needs to be available from 6-8 weeks in order to accomodate the building of the Eurovision stage, technical rehearsals, artist rehearsals and the 9 live shows, dismantling of the stage after the event is over.

This requirement seems to have been the hurdle for cities like Nottingham and Cardiff who have pulled out of the Eurovision 2023 Host City Bidding race.

Many internationally acclaimed artists and acts have gigs and concerts scheduled in most of the potential ESC 2023 host cities next Spring, hence the venues will have to either cancel the scheduled events or reschedule them. Magic Mike, André Rieu and Elton John all have shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Leeds.

Claudio Santuci ( Eurovision 2022- Head of Show) told BBC News:

The set up takes around three weeks, then three or four weeks of rehearsals but one of those weeks is the show.

It’s a long period of rehearsals to make it work. It’s an event that would normally take two years to organise but instead you have less than a year because you only know when you win. Once the potential cities pass the passs the first stage of the bidding race, they will have to either cancel the scheduled events or reschudule them. Events scheduled in the potential venues

Aberdeen P&J Live

10 – 11 April – Jurassic Live 20 April – Magic Mike

25 May – André Rieu

Belfast SSE

31 March – Elton John

1 April – Belfast Giants vs Guildford Flame

20 April – André Rieu

22 April – Magic Mike

29 April – Biggest 90s Disco

20 May – Anything For Love

Birmingham Utilita

26 – 27 March – Celine Dion

28 April – Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe

1 May – Magic Mike

Birmingham Resorts World

15 April – André Rieu

19 April – Elton John Glasgow SSE Hydro 2 – 3 April – Celine Dion 18 April – Sabaton 25 April – Magic Mike 27 April – André Rieu Leeds First Direct Arena 1 April – Europe’s Strongest Man 14 April – Sabaton 22 April – Michael Starring Ben 29 April – Magic Mike 11 May – André Rieu Liverpool M&S Bank Arena 22 – 23 April – Elton John 24 April – Magic Mike 29 April – Reminisce in Concert 30 April – Michael Starring Ben 12 May – André Rieu London O2 Arena 2 – 9 April – Elton John 10 – 11 April – Celine Dion 12 – 13 & 16 – 17 April – Elton John 21 April – Rob Beckett & Josh Widdicombe 30 April – Tokio Hotel 8 May – Måneskin 14 May – British Basketball Play-Off Finals

The Host Bidding Race has kicked off

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 12 August via BBC 2 Radio’s ‘Good Morning Show’ , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.

Source: BBC News

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU