Croatia: HRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Croatia will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Croatia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2023.

Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Dora. The Croatian broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for the competition and opened the song submission window for Dora 2023 with the deadline set on 10 November 2022.

If you would like to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2023 you can send in your application and song to HRT via the following link.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 27 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2022 Croatia was represented by Mia Dimsic at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Guilty Pleasure’.

Source: HRT/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU