Poland: TVP confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Poland will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Poland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2023.

National final for Eurovision 2023

Poland will select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry via a national selection. TVP has opened the song submission window for Eurovison 2023 and has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The deadline of the song submission window has been set on 15 January.

Singers and artists wishing to represent Poland at the forthcoming Eurovision 2023 edition can do so by sending their applications and songs to TVP via the following email: [email protected]

A total of 10 songs will battle for the golden ticket to ESC 2023. TVP will announce the names of the 10 lucky candidates on 25 January.

The 2023 Polish national final is set to take place on 26 February.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken 24 times in our beloved song contest. In 2022 Poland was represented by Ochman at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘River‘.

Source: TVP/ESCToday

Photo Credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU