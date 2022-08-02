Luxembourg: RTL confirms non participation at Eurovision 2023

TRL, Tele Letzebuerg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Luxembourg will not participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom next year.

Eurovision fans will be dismayed to know that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will not return to our beloved competition next year either.

Thus Luxembourg joins Andorra and Slovakia in the list of countries who have so far confirmed that they will not return to the competition in 2023.

The 5-time Eurovision champion nation withdrew from the contest in 1994 and has not returned since. The landlocked country enjoyed great success in the competition in the 60’s and 70’s.

Luxembourg has been absent from the competition for circa 28 years and its return to the contest remains grim.

RTL stated to ESCToday that it currently concentrates on news features rather than music and entertainment shows. A Eurovision participation would entail a financial strain on the broadcaster, hence the country has no plans to return to the contest at the moment.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: ESCToday/ RTL Luxembourg