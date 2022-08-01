Estonia: ERR confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Estonia will compete at the forthoming 2023 Eurovision edition in the United Kingdom.

Thus Estonia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Estonia will be most likely select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection Eesti Laul. More details and information regarding the 2023 Estonian plan of action will be unveiled in due course.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope‘.

Source: ERR/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU