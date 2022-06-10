Slovakia: RTVS will not return to Eurovision in 2023

RTVS, the Slovakian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Slovakia will not participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision edition next year.

The Eurovision fan fraternity will be dissapointed to learn that Slovakia will be not returning to our beloved contest next year either. We will not be hearing ‘Good evening Europe, this is Bratislava calling….’come 2023…..

Financial constraints and low viewing figures continue to be the key reasons behind the country’s decision to abstain from partaking in the competition.

Slovakia withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 and has not returned since.

Slovakia in Eurovision

Slovakia first attempted to partake in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 when it competed in the special preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, but failed to qualify. The landlocked central European nation debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Martin Durinda and Tublatanka.

The last time we saw Slovakia on the Eurovision stage was back in 2012 when Max Jason Mai defended the Slovak colours in Baku with his entry Don’t close your eyes. Slovakia has participated 8 times in the competion and has been quite unfortunate when it comes to results, achieving its best result in 1996 when Marcel Palonder placed 18th in Oslo.

Source: ESCToday/RTVS