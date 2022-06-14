Andorra: RTVA confirms non participation at Eurovision 2023

Andorra

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani June 14, 2022 11:15 am 0 views

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Eurovision fans will be truly dissapointed as the landlocked principality does not intend to return to the competition next year.

Thus Andorra joins Slovakia in the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non participation at next year’s Eurovision edition.

ESCToday reached out to RTVA in order to shed more light on the country’s potential Eurovision return next year. The General Director of RTVA, Mr. Xavi Mujal told ESCToday:

RTVA will not compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The last time we saw Andorra grace the Eurovision stage was in 2009, the country decided to withdraw from the competition in 2010 and has not returned since.

Hence RTVA will be absent from the contest for 14th consecutive time.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts