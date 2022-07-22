Spain: Christer Bjorkman will be on the Benidorm Fest 2023 jury

The celebrated and multi facetted Swedish singer, Melodifestivalen and Eurovision producer and music expert Christer Bjorkman will be playing a key role at the forthcoming Spanish national selection.

Earlier this week RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, announced that Christer Bjorkman will be on the 2023 Benidorm Fest jury adding his music expertise and experience to the competition.

When it comes to Eurovision and Melodifestivalen, Christer Bjorkman is the man with the Midas touch!

Christer has been the Eurovision Song Contest show producer several times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 20219). He has played a key role in the running order of the competition and has great experience when it comes to both Melodifestivalen and the Eurovision Song Contest. He was the Swedish Head of Delegation when Sweden won the 2012 and 2015 editions.

About Christer

Christer has extensive knowledge of the Eurovision Song Contest having successfully produced the Eurovision Song Contest twice in 2013 and 2016, namely in Malmo and Stockholm. He is also the man responsible for transforming Sweden’s national selection, Melodifestivalen, into the biggest television show of the year in Sweden. In recent years he was also involved in the 2018 and 2019 Eurovision editions, he was responsible for producing the look and feel of the stage show for each act. We must not forget that Christer represented Sweden at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil in Malmo.

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will be held on 31 January, 02 February and 04 February in Benidorm next year.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday