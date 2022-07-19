Spain: Benidorm Fest 2023 dates, rules, host and format unveiled

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster held a special press conference in Benidorm today where it revealed the 2023 Benidorm Fest format, rules and regulations, dates, host and details.

Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Content and Participation) presided the press conference along with Eva Mora (Head of Spanish Delegation). The President of RTVE, RTVE officials, the Mayor of Benidorm and the Ximo Puig (President of the Generalitat de Valencia) were also present at the press conference.

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE has published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window will consist of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

The Benidorm Fest 2023 Song Submission window will run from 01 September- 10 October. Hereafter a special professional jury will shorlist the submitted entries to 22 songs (16 competing acts and 6 reserve entries).

Tickets for Benidorm Fest 2023 will go on sale in due course as the capacity of the venue will be larger than this year’s edition. The 2023 Benidorm tickets will range from 20-30 euros. RTVE promises to have a spectacular stage.

Chanel (Spain 2022) and her dancers also graced the press conference in Benidorm today. Chanel won the first edition of Benidorm Fest and was awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. She represented Spain in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘, achieving an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE/ ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE