Malta: Emma Muscat releases a new single feat. Blas Canto ‘La Stessa Lingua’

Two former Eurovision alumni have joined forces and released a single in Italian together! We are talking about Blas Canto and Emma Muscat who have released ‘La Stessa Lingua’.

Eurovision is said to unite nations, fans, people and artists through the beautiful language of music! The 2021 Spanish Eurovision representative Blas Canto and the 2022 Maltese Eurovision representative Emma Muscat have collaborated together and published a new single ‘La Stessa Lingua‘.

The song has been released by Warner Music Italy.

The Eurovision connection

Blas Canto represented Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Voy A Quedarme‘

Emma Muscat represented Malta at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ I Am What I Am‘

