San Marino: Senhit releases new single ‘Follow Me’

The Queen of Adrenalina aka Senhit has released a new single ‘Follow Me’ feat. Tory Lanez.

The 2010/2020/2021 Sammarienese Eurovision representative Senhit is back in action with a brand new club banger ‘Follow me‘.

Check out the lyric video of ‘Follow Me‘.

Senhit has represented San Marino twice at the Eurovision Song Contest, namely in 2011 and 2021. She took Europe by storm last year at the Eurovision Song Contest with her mega hit ‘Adrenalina’.