Romania: WRS & Andromache release a new single ‘If You were alone’

Two of this year’s Eurovision alumni, have joined forces and released a single together title ‘If you were alone’ along with its official music video.

‘If you were alone’ has been composed by WRS, Cezar Guna, Costel Dominteanu (DOMINO) and penned by WRS, Cezar Guna, Andromache. The song has been produced by Costel Dominteanu (DOMINO) and has been released by Global Records and Panik Records.

Andromache’s vocal were recorded by Vasilis Koumentakos.

The official music video of ‘If you were alone‘ has been filmed on the beautiful island of Santorini in Greece.

WRS represented Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Llamame‘ whilst Andromache represented Cyprus at ESC 2022 with her entry ‘Ela’.

Romania Eurovision 2022- WRS ‘Llamame’

Cyprus Eurovision 2022- Andromache ‘Ela’

Source: WRS

Photo credit: WRS