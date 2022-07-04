Belgium: VRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

VRT, the Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Belgium will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Belgium the list of the countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

VRT is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry and act. It is yet unclear if Belgium will go internal or hold a national selection for Eurovision 2023. More details on the Belgian plan of action for ESC 2023 will be released in due course.

Last time VRT participated in Eurovision, the broadcaster selected Hooverphonic to defend the Belgian colours at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2022 Jeremie Makiese represented Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Miss You‘.

Source: VRT/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings