Spain: Grand line up of Eurovision stars to grace Madrid Pride 2022

A grand line up of former Eurovision stars is set to grace the 2022 Orgullo Madrid aka the Madrid Pride, with Chanel kicking off the celebrations of the event.

The 2022 Madrid Gay Pride is set to kick off its celebrations tomorrow Wednesday 5 July and will conclude on Sunday 10 July. The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel will have the grand honour of kicking off the event on Wednesday 5 July.

A grand line up of former Spanish and international Eurovision celebrities have been invited to perform at the event:

Jamala (Ukraine 2016)

(Ukraine 2016) Chanel (Spain 2022)

(Spain 2022) WRS (Romania 2022)

(Romania 2022) Dana International ( Israel 1999, 2011)

( Israel 1999, 2011) Ronela Hajati (Albabia 2022)

(Albabia 2022) Brooke (Ireland 2022)

(Ireland 2022) Soraya Arnela s (Spain 2009)

s (Spain 2009) Conchita Wurst (Austria 2014)

(Austria 2014) Barei (Spain 2016)

(Spain 2016) Azucar Moreno ( Spain 1990)

( Spain 1990) Las Ketchup (Spain 2006)

(Spain 2006) La Decada Prodigiosa (Spain 1988)

(Spain 1988) Baccara (Luxembourg 1978)

Several Benidorm 2022 Fest acts will be also performing at the 2022 Madrid Gay Pride

Javiera Mena

Xeinn

RTVE’s coverage and participation at Madrid Gay Pride 2022

RTVE will have a special carriage at the Madrid Pride Parade where several Eurovision stars will seen including Chanel and her dancers, WRS, Ronela Hajati etc.

The Spanish national broadcaster is set to broadcast the 2022 Madrid Pride Parde on TVE 1 on Saturday 9 July. It will be first time that the broadcaster will be having a live broadcast of the event.

Source: ESCToday/RTVE/MADO 2022

Photo credit: EBU