Albania: Ronela Hajati releases new single ‘Caramel’

The 2022 Albanian Eurovision representative, Ronela Hajati, has released a brand new single titled ‘Caramel’.

Ronela Hajati is back in the game with a bang! She has released a new single along ‘Caramel’ with its official music video. The official music video has been produced by Full Moon Production and has been directed by The Claudia.

The song has been written by Ronela Hajati, Andrea Papazzoni, Mario Meli and Marko Polo and has produced and mixed by Gotham Dischi. ‘Caramel‘ has been released in Italy by Universal Music with the license from Gotham Dischi.

Ronela at Eurovision

Ronela Hajati represented Albania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Sekret‘.

Source: Ronela Hajati

Photo credit: Ronela Hajati