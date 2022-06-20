Spain: RTVE to hold press conference for Benidorm Fest 2023 on 19 July

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be holding a special conference on 19 July in order to officially reveal the 2023 Benidorm Fest format and rules.

The Spanish national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining and exciting national selection. Benidorm Fest 2022 was a massive success this year leading to Chanel’s victory and ultimately to Spain’s iconic results in Turin where Chanel placed 3rd at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

RTVE has invited the press and media to attend the special press conference which will be held in Benidorm on 19 July in the morning. The press conference will be attended by RTVE, Generalitat Valenciana and Ayuntamiento de Benidorm officials and is set to be held at 13:00 CET followed by a special event at 20:00 CET.

RTVE and the Spanish delegation are aiming for victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and will be searching for the best song and act to represent Spain at the upcoming ESC edition.

In 2022 Chanel was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final, Benidorm Fest, with her epic entry ‘Slo Mo‘. She flew the Spanish flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with flying colours, placing 3rd in the Grand Final, thus giving Spain its best result in the competition in 27 years!

