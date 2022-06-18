United Kingdom: BBC’s statement on Eurovision 2023

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has released a statement regarding Eurovision 2023, following the EBU’s annnouncing that it had extended an invite to United Kingdom to host the competition.

Following the EBU’s statement regarding the hosting of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has released the following statement:

We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.



The United Kingdom has hosted Europe’s favourite television event 8 times ( stepping in for another country on 4 ocassions).Hence the UK is the country which has hosted the event the most times, if the BBC accepts the EBU’s invite, it will be the 9th time that the competition is hosted on British soil.

A large number of cities have expressed their interest in welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon next year with Glasgow and Manchester tipped as the frontrunners to hold our beloved contest.

In 2022 the UK was represented by Sam Ryder at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Space Man‘ achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC