Italy: RAI confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Italy will participate at the forthcoming 2023 and published the rules and regulations for Sanremo 2023.

Thus Italy joins the list of countries that have so far confirmed their participation at the 2023 Eurovision edition.

The 2023 Italian Eurovision act and entry will be yet again determined via the Italian Sanremo Song Festival as has been tradition in recent years:

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The competing acts at Sanremo 2023 will be required to submit a form to RAI ahead of their participation in the competition consenting that if they win Saremo 2023 they will be agreeable to represent Italy at Eurovision 2023. In the event that the Sanremo winner does not submit the form, RAI has the right to select the 2023 Italian act and entry from the other competing acts.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event thrice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, Mahmood etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021.

The southern European country has partaken 47 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2022 Mahmood and Blanco represented Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Brividi‘ achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: RAI/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings