Italy: Sanremo 2023 dates and rules published

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Song Festival and has confirmed the dates of the iconic Italian songfest.

Amadeus will be the artistic director of Sanremo for the fourth consecutive year. The competition will run from 07-11 February and will be held at the Teatro Ariston in Sanremo, Italy. The shows will be broadcast live on RAI 1.

A total of 25 songs will compete in the Grand Final of Sanremo 2023 including the 3 qualifiers from Sanremo Giovani. The 2023 Sanremo winner will be determined via a combined public televoting, press jury and demoscopic jury.

Sanremo 2023 and Eurovision

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The competing acts at Sanremo 2023 will be required to submit a form to RAI ahead of their participation in the competition consenting that if they win Saremo 2023 they will be agreeable to represent Italy at Eurovision 2023. In the event that the Sanremo winner does not submit the form, RAI has the right to select the 2023 Italian act and entry from the other competing acts.

You can read the rules and regulations for Sanremo 2023 here.

Amadeus says:

The goal is to have a longer preparation time available to transfer an exciting story of Italian music today from the Ariston stage to the homes of viewers, giving voice to new talents and already established artists. The cast, also based on the musical proposals that will arrive to me, will be chosen, as always, giving weight to the value of the songs and their potential compared to the market, with particular attention to their ‘radio appeal‘.

Souce: RAI

Photo credit: RAI