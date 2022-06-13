Spain: RTVE confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Spain will be competing at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Spain joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2023 Eurovision edition. RTVE will be once determining the Spanish Eurovision act and entry via Benidorm Fest after the massive success of this year’s Spanish Eurovision national selection.

The Spanish national broadcaster will be unveiling further details on Benidorm Fest 2023 and its format in the coming weeks. RTVE is currently working on the rules and regulations of the forthcoming 2023 Spanish national selection.

RTVE is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary and entertaining national selection for Eurovision 2023.

Spain at Eurovision

Spain debuted in our beloved competition in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969) and has hosted the competition in Madrid in 1969.

In 2022 Chanel represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Chanel’s magnestism, charm and iconic performance brought Spain its best result in the competition in 27 years. In fact the last time Spain placed in the TOP 3 was in 1995 when Anabel Conde placed 2nd in Dublin.

Source: ESCToday/RTVE

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings